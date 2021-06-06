Vehicle thefts reported in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police say

Police are warning residents in Englewood of a string of vehicle thefts reported in recent weeks on the South Side.

In each case, the vehicles were parked on the street when they were stolen, Chicago police said. In some cases, the keys were left inside of the vehicle.

The thefts happened:

At 3:30 p.m. April 8 in the 7200 Block of South Peoria Street;

Between 5 p.m. and Noon April 7-8 in the 7200 Block of South Halsted Street;

Between 4 p.m. and 3 p.m. April 23-24 in the 7300 Block of South Sangamon Street;

Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. April 24-25 in the 7300 Block of South Halsted Street;

At 8 p.m. May 1 in the 7300 Block of South Halsted Street;

At 8:30 p.m. in the 7100 Block of South Halsted Street;

Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. May 14 in the 7100 Block of South Halsted Street; and

At 5 p.m. May 27 in the 7200 Block of South Halsted Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

