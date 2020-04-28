Vehicle thefts reported on the Near North Side: police
CHICAGO - Five vehicle thefts were reported in April on the Near North Side.
In each incident someone stole vehicles parked in a driveway left running, Chicago police said.
The thefts happened during the evening and afternoon hours :
- April 10 in the 600 block of North State Street;
- April 16 in the 200 block of West Erie Street;
- April 23 in the first block of West Illinois Street;
- April 23 in the first block of West Grand Avenue; and
- April 24 in the 1100 block of North State Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.