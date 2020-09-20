Vehicle thefts reported on the Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of vehicle thefts reported in August and September in Southwest Side.

In each incident the victim left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

About 2:50 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street;

Between 10 p.m. Sept. 6 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 3200 block of South Wentworth Avenue;

About 7 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 4700 block of South Justine Avenue;

About 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 4500 block of South Paulina Avenue.

Police believe three men wearing masks and dark clothing are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8382.