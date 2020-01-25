Vehicle wanted in CPD robbery investigation found in Calumet Park, 4 in custody

Four people were arrested Friday in south suburban Calumet Park after Chicago police found a vehicle wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

The vehicle was recovered at 11:36 p.m. in the 12800 block of South Bishop Street, according to Chicago police. Four “persons of interest” were taken into custody.

Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to multiple robberies, but police could not confirm where or when the robberies in question occurred.

In a community alert issued earlier Friday, police said a group of males driving around in a dark-colored car were wanted in connection with seven robberies since Jan. 17, including one Thursday night during which a man was shot in the chest in Rogers Park.

Police could not confirm whether the recovered vehicle or the arrested individuals were related to that series of robberies and said the case remained under investigation Saturday morning.