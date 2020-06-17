Vehicles stolen in South Shore: police

Police are warning residents of three vehicle thefts reported in May and June in South Shore on the South Side.

In each incident, victims parked their vehicle on the street or in a parking lot and returned to find it missing, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

Between 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 26 in the 2100 block of East 70th Street;

About 11 a.m. June 8 in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue; and

About 4:30 p.m. June 9 in the 6900 block of South Paxton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.