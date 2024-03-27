Venezuelan migrant charged with sexually assaulting woman on UIC campus

A Venezuelan migrant was denied pre-trial release after allegedly following a woman off a train and sexually assaulting her earlier this month on the UIC campus.

Around 8 p.m. on March 16, Elvis Hernandez-Pernalet allegedly followed a woman off a train at the UIC-Halsted Blue Line stop and grabbed her from behind at 908 W. Harrison St., according to court documents and UIC police.

Hernandez-Pernalet stole the victim's belongings and sexually assaulted her before running away from the scene, officials said.

Court documents revealed this was the second woman Hernandez-Pernalet followed from a train and attacked from behind. He was charged with criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, robbery and attempted robbery.

On Thursday, Hernandez-Pernalet was denied pre-trial release by a Cook County judge who cited his "pattern of attacking victims from trains."

Hernandez-Pernalet's next court date is scheduled for April 10.