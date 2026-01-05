Venezuelans in Chicago react with relief, skepticism after Maduro's capture

The Brief Venezuelans across Chicago are expressing relief after U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, while others remain cautious about what comes next. Maduro’s capture is tied to long-standing U.S. indictments accusing him of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. Legal experts say questions surrounding international law and immunity are unlikely to derail the criminal case.



From celebration to caution, Chicago’s Venezuelan community is reacting to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife by U.S. forces.

The operation took place early Saturday morning in Venezuela’s capital, where U.S. troops carried out a rapid strike tied to long-standing federal indictments accusing Maduro of narco-terrorism and conspiring to traffic large amounts of cocaine into the United States.

Local perspective:

For many Venezuelans living in Chicago, the news brought relief.

"This is the beginning of the end of the nightmare that we’ve been going through for the last 25 years," said Martin Albert, a member of Panas en Chicago, who fled Venezuela in 2017.

Albert says he left the country after facing political persecution under Maduro’s rule.

"I was escaping from political prosecution," he said. "I was part of a political party, part of a movement called La Resistencia."

But while some see Maduro’s removal as long overdue accountability, others are questioning the motives behind the operation and how it was carried out.

Venezuela holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, and critics argue Washington’s plan to temporarily oversee the country could benefit U.S. oil interests.

Legal analyst Karen Conti says the defense may attempt to challenge the legality of Maduro’s capture or argue he had immunity as a head of state. However, she says that argument is unlikely to stop the case from moving forward.

"There is long-term precedent that says no matter how you come to this country whether wrongfully, against international or local law you can still be prosecuted here," Conti said. "It’s not going to affect how his trial goes."

Maduro’s capture marks a historic moment for Venezuela, but it also raises questions about sovereignty, international law and what political transition and real change will look like moving forward.

"Hopefully, the people involved in this nightmare can face the consequences of the suffering they’ve caused my people," Albert said.

If convicted, Maduro and his wife could each face decades in prison, possibly life.

What's next:

Legal proceedings are expected to continue in federal court, while Venezuelan advocacy groups say they are closely watching President Trump’s next steps and how U.S. involvement in Venezuela may unfold.