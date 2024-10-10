Jury announces verdict in Lockport murder trial of Anthony Maggio

Update (2:30 p.m. Friday):

A jury has announced a verdict in the Lockport murder trial of Anthony Maggio.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Maggio was convicted on two first-degree murder charges for the killings of his ex-girlfriend and their 14-month-old daughter.

A jury is deliberating in the Lockport murder trial, where a Crestwood man is accused of killing a woman and their young daughter.

The jury received the case around noon Thursday and has been deliberating ever since at the Will County Courthouse. The trial has lasted eight days.

Anthony Maggio, 30, of Crestwood, is charged with murdering his former girlfriend, Ashtin Eaton, 32, and their 14-month-old daughter, Hazel Bryant, four years ago this month.

The murder trial began one day before the anniversary of the killings.

The incident occurred at Eaton's Lockport apartment. Court documents show Maggio is accused of strangling Eaton and smothering their daughter.

Will County prosecutors said Maggio attempted to stage the murders as a suicide. Since last Tuesday, numerous witnesses and experts have testified.

The victims' family is hoping for a quick verdict.

"We've seen a lot of photos – graphic photos. It has been horrible. It's been a long time – four years – and we just, we're really just praying for justice," said Jenny Seaborg.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the jury requested to see video and crime scene photos. At 5:30 p.m., they asked the courtroom for the text messages between the suspect, the victim, and the suspect’s fiancée.

Around 7:30 p.m., the jury asked to see a crime scene photo of a cell phone. The jury continues to deliberate.

