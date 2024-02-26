Verizon and T-Mobile rates are changing. Here’s what you need to know

article

T-Mobile and Verizon customers may notice some new changes to their monthly bills as the wireless carriers are raising their rates on some of their plans.

Verizon is raising the cost of 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, and 5G Start unlimited plans by $4 starting March 1, a move viewed as a way to encourage customers to switch to newer cell phone plans, Consumer Affairs reported.

RELATED: Verizon settlement could mean you get $100. Here’s how to qualify

The New York-based company previously increased its prices on some older unlimited plans in 2023 while adding new fees to other plans. Verizon was involved in a class action lawsuit where customers impacted by an administrative charge would receive up to $100.

T-Mobile updated its Price Look policy , meaning existing customers under the Price Look Plan won’t see any changes. However, new customers will be under the new policy where T-Mobile will cover the final month’s recurring service charges if the customer opts to leave over the price hike, Consumer Affairs noted.

RELATED: T-Mobile moving some customers to pricier plans unless they opt out

This new change comes after T-Mobile confirmed to CNET that it was raising its prices for its Home Internet Service, charging $60 a month for new home internet users who don't also have T-Mobile’s cellular service.

T-Mobile and Verizon’s price changes also follow a rate hike by AT&T on its unlimited plans in January, CNET reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



