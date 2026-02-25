Illinois Democrats slam Trump's State of the Union: 'a wannabe dictator'

The Brief Illinois Democratic leaders sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union of his second term. Gov. JB Pritzker and members of Congress accused the president of misleading Americans and lacking plans to lower costs. Lawmakers pointed to tariffs, immigration enforcement and rising living expenses as key concerns.



President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term drew swift and pointed criticism from Illinois Democratic leaders, who accused him of misleading Americans and failing to address rising costs.

What we know:

Trump delivered a record-breaking address on Tuesday night, projecting what he called a new American "Golden Age" while warning U.S. adversaries and clashing with Democrats in the chamber.

One year after returning to office, Trump has pursued sweeping policy changes at home and abroad. His administration’s immigration raids and mass deportations have sparked protests, during which two Americans were killed by federal agents.

What they're saying:

Illinois leaders are pushing back after Trump's speech. Here's what they’re saying.

Gov. JB Pritzker

"After spending the last year wreaking havoc on American communities, Donald Trump once again spewed lies and attempted to gaslight the American people.

"We endured two hours of baseless claims, shameless propaganda, and the ramblings of a wannabe dictator outlining his plans to steal American elections. Illinois will keep standing for the truth and work to hold this President and his administration accountable.

"Trump also bragged about his illegal tariffs that have further increased the cost of living for Illinoisians. Yet, we heard no concrete plans that will help lower the cost of health care, childcare, housing, groceries, and all the other rising costs Illinoisans and Americans everywhere are facing. He did, however, find time to promise more tax breaks for the wealthy – another embarrassing display of how deeply out of touch this administration is with the needs of working families.

"The American people deserve a refund."

Sen. Dick Durbin

"If grandstanding paid for groceries, the President would have ridden to the American peoples’ rescue tonight. But it doesn’t work that way. Instead, the President delivered empty platitudes about the success of his first year back in office.

"In America’s 250th year, our democracy is facing a serious test under this President. But Democrats are fighting to bring down costs, end the chaos, and fight corruption."

Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García

"Tonight, President Trump did what he does best: he lied to the American people. As he proclaims himself a peacemaker, Trump brings us to the precipice of another war in the Middle East. As he proclaims the end of government waste, Trump finds new ways of enriching himself, his family, and his billionaire friends. As Trump celebrates his immigration record, his agents shoot U.S. citizens in the streets, including my guest Marimar Martinez. And as Trump touts affordability, Americans reel from the combined effects of his tariffs, his health care cuts, and his privatization of basic social services.

"Trump’s actions demand accountability and we must pursue it. But fighting Trump’s abuses requires both accountability and structural change—and Trump’s greed and brutality are an urgent call to reform the broken systems he exploits.

"Democrats must answer this call with a bold agenda, not half-measures. We must oppose endless war. We must end the cycle of corruption that allows corporate interests to buy politicians and influence their votes. We must dismantle DHS and rebuild a humane immigration enforcement system from the ground up. And we must reinvest the trillions we spend on violence and corruption into lowering the cost of health care, education, housing, and other basic needs. That’s what our constituents deserve—not a corrupt, raving madman who sells them out."

Rep. Brad Schneider

"If you were fortunate to be watching the State of the Union at home tonight, you could have changed the channel after the USA Men’s Hockey Team was honored for bringing home gold. That was the best part of the longest-ever State of the Union Address. Congratulations to them – and to the USA Women’s Hockey Team and to all of our winter Olympians.

"Nearly two hours later, the President presented the Congressional Medal of Honor to two war heroes. It was a moment that rightly united the entire chamber inspired by these two heroes’ sacrifice for our nation.

"Unfortunately, the rest of the President’s address was just more of Mr. Trump’s tired old grievances and lies. It’s obvious he has no serious plan to help hardworking Americans get ahead, no plan to lower the cost of groceries, to make it easier to buy a home or afford healthcare for their families.

"Because of President Trump’s failed agenda, Americans are paying too much at the grocery store. Housing and utility costs are preventing families from reaching the American dream. Healthcare costs are so high, millions of Americans are being priced out of basic care altogether.

"Instead of offering real solutions, the President bragged about kicking millions of people off food stamps, including children and seniors. He defended and doubled down on his illegal tariff taxes that raised costs for consumers and pushed small businesses to the brink of disaster. He brushed aside his administration’s vicious, violent, and cruel immigration policies that have resulted in the killing of American citizens.

"I want to make life better for all Americans, to lower costs, to keep our communities safe and healthy, to preserve democracy, and to protect our national security. I wish that was the case as well for our President. Unfortunately, all the American people continue to get are broken promises, higher costs, and endless chaos.

"Our nation deserves better. While Republicans continue to bury their heads in the sand and bend their knees in supplication to their failed, corrupt President, Democrats are fighting back, using every tool available to stop Trump and Republicans’ extreme policies and make life better for the American people."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth on X

"For all those who didn't watch tonight, allow me to summarize: The liar lied again."

Rep. Sean Casten on X

"What an embarrassment. Here’s to a brighter tomorrow."

Rep. Mike Quigley on X:

"Trump claims the State of the Union is strong, but Americans are being kidnapped by ICE and struggling to afford basic necessities."

Here are some other highlights from the night:

Trump breaks record for longest State of the Union

Trump set a record last year for the longest address to a joint session of Congress, speaking for 1 hour, 39 minutes and 32 seconds. That speech was technically not a State of the Union address because it occurred only six weeks into his term.

The previous record for a state of the Union was set by President Bill Clinton in 2000: 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

That’s according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara, which has tracked speech length since President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Trump mentions killing of Mexican drug lord

The president appeared to reference the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho."

The Mexican army killed Oseguera Cervantes on Sunday during an attempt to capture him in the western state of Jalisco. Both Mexico and the United States confirmed that there was U.S. intelligence support for the operation.

"We’ve also taken down one of the most sinister cartel kingpins of all. You saw that yesterday," Trump said.

Some 70 people died in the operation and violence that erupted after it.

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib exit House chamber

The lawmakers, the first two Muslim women ever elected to Congress, exited together as the president recounted his administration’s military operations in Venezuela and the Middle East.

Omar and Tlaib mocked and shouted condemnations at the president during his remarks.

Trump touts desire for peace, but threatens war

As president, I will make peace wherever I can. But I will never hesitate to confront threats to America, wherever we must."

Trump bragged that he is ending conflicts around the world, then in the next breath bragged how the U.S. last year carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump is again threatening war against the Middle Eastern nation, building up the largest naval force in the region in decades. He said that he preferred to solve the conflict through diplomacy, but said he would absolutely not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

"No nation should ever doubt America’s resolve. We have the most powerful military on earth," the president added.

Featured article

Trump pushes Thune on SAVE Act

The president urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to bring up legislation that would impose new proof-of-citizenship requirements ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump said the bill is "country-saving" and "it should happen before anything else happens."

Thune has said he supports the bill but has not yet put it on the Senate floor, where it is likely to be rejected because of a lack of Democratic support. Some Republicans have urged him to bypass Senate procedure to try and pass it.

Trump said "this should be an easy one" and called out Thune directly.

"We have to stop it John," Trump said.