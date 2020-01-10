Veterinarians warn that weed will make pets sick, not get them stoned
article
CHICAGO - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has veterinarians on high alert.
They want to get the word out that pets do not get stoned -- they actually get very sick.
Of particular concern are marijuana edibles. The chocolate and additives can have an adverse effect on cats and dogs, and even small doses of pot can be lethal for pets.
If your pet ingests marijuana, you should call your veterinarian immediately.