Victims robbed at gunpoint on the West Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in April and May on the West Side.

In each incident someone approached victims, pulled out a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 4:50 p.m. April 24 in the first block of North Loomis Street;

About 3:55 p.m. April 27 in the 2700 block of West Washington Boulevard; and

About 8 a.m. May 10 in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.