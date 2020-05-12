Victims robbed at gunpoint on the West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in April and May on the West Side.
In each incident someone approached victims, pulled out a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The robberies happened:
- About 4:50 p.m. April 24 in the first block of North Loomis Street;
- About 3:55 p.m. April 27 in the 2700 block of West Washington Boulevard; and
- About 8 a.m. May 10 in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.