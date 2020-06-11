Video appears to show CTA bus driver body slamming person in Chicago

The Chicago Transit Authority says two employees have been removed from their jobs after video appears to show one of them body slamming a person.

The video appears to show a bus driver picking up another person from behind and slamming him to the ground during an altercation with the other worker. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the video "incredibly disturbing."

The details surrounding the incident are still unknown.

