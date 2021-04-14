Expand / Collapse search

Video: Brookfield Zoo's emu runs wild, stretches legs on pleasant spring day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - For the first time this spring, two male emus were allowed to explore their larger outdoor habitat at Brookfield Zoo – and one of them took off running.

Video released Wednesday shows Echo, who is 6-years-old, running around the habitat stretching his legs. Dill, who is 25-years-old, took a slower pace.

Emus can run up to 30 mph, and they can swim as well, Brookfield Zoo said in a statement.

Emus are common throughout Australia, which is the only country in the world where they are found in the wild.