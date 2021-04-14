Video: Brookfield Zoo's emu runs wild, stretches legs on pleasant spring day

For the first time this spring, two male emus were allowed to explore their larger outdoor habitat at Brookfield Zoo – and one of them took off running.

Video released Wednesday shows Echo, who is 6-years-old, running around the habitat stretching his legs. Dill, who is 25-years-old, took a slower pace.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Emus can run up to 30 mph, and they can swim as well, Brookfield Zoo said in a statement.

Emus are common throughout Australia, which is the only country in the world where they are found in the wild.