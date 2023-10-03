Expand / Collapse search

Video captures woman screaming for help during armed robbery in Frankfort parking lot

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Frankfort
FOX 32 Chicago

Video captures woman being robbed in Frankfort parking lot

Authorities in southwest suburban Frankfort have released video in the hopes someone can identify the people responsible for robbing a woman at gunpoint last week.

FRANKFORT, Ill. - Authorities in southwest suburban Frankfort have released video in the hopes someone can identify the people responsible for robbing a woman at gunpoint last week.

The woman was walking to her car in a parking lot near 28 West Nebraska Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when a dark sedan approached her, according to a statement from Frankfort police.

In the video, the woman could be heard screaming for help as two suspects chased her while pointing a gun. The woman wasn't physically injured in the incident, but the suspect was able to take her purse, the statement said.

Police described one of the suspects as a Black male, standing about 6-foot and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a cloth mask at the time of the robbery.

Officials were unable to provide a description of the suspect's vehicle, other than to say only one of its headlights was working. Police could not provide a description of the driver either.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Frankfort police at 815-469-9435.