Videos show Flossmoor police fatally shoot woman charging them with knife

**WARNING: Some may find these videos disturbing. Watch at your own discretion**

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. - Videos were released Thursday showing Flossmoor police fatally shoot a 64-year-old woman armed with a knife Sunday afternoon in the south suburb.

Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 12:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Joyce Drive.

Upon arrival, an elderly woman using a walker opened the door for the officers at which point someone in the house yells "She's trying to kill me."

The elderly woman and another person inside the house move out of the way as 64-year-old Madeline Miller turns the corner and approaches police holding a large kitchen knife.

Miller ignores orders from police to drop the knife and keeps walking toward them. The officers back out of the house onto the driveway where Miller followed them through the front door.

One officer shot her once in the arm but Miller kept approaching them at which point the second officer fired two more shots, striking her in the torso.

Officers rendered aid at the scene and called for EMS. Miller was taken to South Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another female family member who was in the home was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries suffered before police arrived.

As part of departmental policy, both responding officers were placed on administrative leave.

Flossmoor police expressed their condolences in a press release Thursday: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this tragic event."

The full body-cam video of the incident was posted to the Village of Flossmoor website.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.