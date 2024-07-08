Expand / Collapse search

Video shows offenders break into popular Chicago restaurant

July 8, 2024
CHICAGO - Police are searching for four offenders who broke into a popular Chicago restaurant Sunday morning.

At about 4:12 a.m., security camera footage at Piccolo Sogno, located in the 400 block of North Halsted, captured four unknown offenders breaking into the restaurant and taking property from within, police said.

A man then reported the incident to police after reviewing the video Monday morning. 

There are no offenders in custody.  Area detectives are investigating. 