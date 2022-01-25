Video shows major crash in northwest Indiana that closed down lanes on I-80
GARY, Ind. - A multi-vehicle crash in Gary, Indiana shut down all lanes Tuesday afternoon, only allowing cars to pass by slowly on the shoulder.
The crash occurred on I-80/94 westbound just east of Burr Street, police said.
Preliminary information indicates that a truck was in the far left lane, which is illegal, and changed lanes, striking another vehicle.
The crash then set off a chain reaction with multiple other vehicles, police said.
Police did not provide any information on injuries as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.