Video shows man on bike stealing packages from Pilsen homes

Video surveillance captured an offender stealing packages off the front stoop of two Pilsen residences Wednesday morning.

One resident told FOX 32 that she and her neighbors caught a man wearing a hooded jacket and backpack trespassing behind their patios in the 700 block of West 17th Street around 10 a.m.

The residents went through their surveillance videos and saw that the man was not only trespassing but was also stealing packages from their front stoops.

After taking the packages, the man is then seen jumping on his bike and leaving the scene.

The resident said she contacted Chicago police and reported the theft.