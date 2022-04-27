Evanston arson: Video shows suspect lighting 2 cars on fire using accelerant

Evanston police are searching for a suspect who lit two vehicles on fire earlier this month.

At about 8:15 p.m. on April 19, Evanston police and fire departments responded to the alley of 2300 Sherman Avenue for a car fire.

When they arrived, officers and firefighters located a Nissan and Toyota on fire.

The front of both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

A third vehicle sustained apparent heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows the suspect approach the vehicles on foot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The suspect then appears to pour accelerant on the hoods of the two vehicles, before lighting the cars on fire.

The suspect then flees the scene on foot.

Advertisement

If anyone has information about this investigation, you are asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.