Video: SUV slams into Waukegan gas station, causing fire
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - An SUV slammed into a gas pump in Waukegan Friday afternoon, causing a fire.
According to authorities, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee lost control while driving near Green Bay Road and Sunset Avenue.
The driver, a man in his 40s from North Chicago, maneuvered into the parking lot of a gas station on the corner, and struck a gas pump.
The gas pump then caught on fire, authorities said. Surveillance video from the gas station showed just how intense the fire was.
The incident is being described as a "vehicle mechanical failure."
No injuries were reported.