Video: SUV slams into Waukegan gas station, causing fire

An SUV slammed into a gas pump in Waukegan Friday afternoon, causing a fire.

According to authorities, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee lost control while driving near Green Bay Road and Sunset Avenue.

The driver, a man in his 40s from North Chicago, maneuvered into the parking lot of a gas station on the corner, and struck a gas pump.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gas pump then caught on fire, authorities said. Surveillance video from the gas station showed just how intense the fire was.

The incident is being described as a "vehicle mechanical failure."

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.