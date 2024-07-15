Vietnam veteran in Cook County gets answers after receiving $6,200 tax bill despite disability exemption

A Vietnam veteran expressed his shock last week after receiving a $6,200 Cook County property tax bill, despite previously being exempt due to his 100-percent disability status.

John Tennison, a former Marine, was stunned to see the bill, having not owed any property taxes in the past. His family reached out to FOX 32's Tia Ewing for assistance, and soon after, they received much-needed answers.

After meeting with Tia, Tennison's information was forwarded to the Cook County tax assessor's office, which promptly addressed the issue. The resolution came just in time for Tennison's 77th birthday.

The office confirmed that Tennison's 100-percent disability exemption, which had somehow been overlooked, was reinstated. His granddaughter noted that the unexpected bill had caused additional stress for her grandfather, and they were relieved the matter was resolved.

The Cook County tax assessor's office ensured all of Tennison's documentation is now properly recorded. Moving forward, Tennison will no longer need to reapply for the exemption annually; it will be granted automatically.

The family remains uncertain about how the error occurred but is grateful for the swift resolution.