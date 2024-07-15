Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Tornado Watch
from MON 7:03 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Tornado Watch
from MON 6:54 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Tornado Watch
from MON 6:53 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Grundy County, DeKalb County, Cook County, Will County, Kane County, Mchenry County, Kankakee County, DuPage County, Jasper County, Newton County, Lake County, Porter County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from MON 7:11 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, McHenry County, Central Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kane County, McHenry County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Vietnam veteran in Cook County gets answers after receiving $6,200 tax bill despite disability exemption

By
Published  July 15, 2024 4:50pm CDT
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago

Former marine's $6,200 tax bill dispute resolved just in time for 77th birthday

A Vietnam veteran expressed his shock last week after receiving a $6,200 property tax bill, despite previously being exempt due to his 100-percent disability status.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Vietnam veteran expressed his shock last week after receiving a $6,200 Cook County property tax bill, despite previously being exempt due to his 100-percent disability status.

John Tennison, a former Marine, was stunned to see the bill, having not owed any property taxes in the past. His family reached out to FOX 32's Tia Ewing for assistance, and soon after, they received much-needed answers.

After meeting with Tia, Tennison's information was forwarded to the Cook County tax assessor's office, which promptly addressed the issue. The resolution came just in time for Tennison's 77th birthday.

The office confirmed that Tennison's 100-percent disability exemption, which had somehow been overlooked, was reinstated. His granddaughter noted that the unexpected bill had caused additional stress for her grandfather, and they were relieved the matter was resolved.

The Cook County tax assessor's office ensured all of Tennison's documentation is now properly recorded. Moving forward, Tennison will no longer need to reapply for the exemption annually; it will be granted automatically. 

The family remains uncertain about how the error occurred but is grateful for the swift resolution.