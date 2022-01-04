Vigil for Chicago construction worker who died from fall prompts calls for improved safety practices

A Chicago construction worker who died after a fall last year on the Northwest Side was remembered Tuesday during a vigil that prompted calls for improved safety practices.

The vigil, held outside a condominium complex in Kilbourn Park, honored Yaroslav Zhuk who helped build the luxury units. He died one year ago after falling from scaffolding while the site was still under construction.

Many faith leaders as well as union leaders and fellow construction workers gathered Tuesday outside the building in the 4200 block of West Belmont Avenue.

The vigil for Zhuk was complete with prayers and music, but it was also a protest against Noah Properties, which they blame for the death of the 55-year-old immigrant from Ukraine who worked as a bricklayer.

They say the job site did not have basic safety precautions when Zhuk fell four stories from scaffolding, landing head first in a dumpster. He died two weeks later from his injuries.

"OSHA cited this worksite for not having proper guardrails and for not equipping workers with proper fall protection. Mr. Zhuk did not even have a hard hat given to him, nor any other personal protection equipment," said Rev. C.J. Hawking, of Arise Chicago.

On Tuesday, union members pushed for all construction jobs in Chicago to be unionized, saying that would ensure proper training and protections to avoid a death like Zhuk’s.

Noah Properties has not yet responded to a request for comment.