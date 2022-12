A vigil is planned to remember a Berwyn man who was found dead in North Riverside earlier this week.

Local officials and community members will come together for a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in honor of Jose Arevalo.

The 83-year-old left the family's Berwyn home last Thursday and was missing.

His family says he had dementia, which became more severe in the past year.