Villa Park police shoot and kill person while responding to report of someone with a gun

Villa Park police shot and killed a person early Monday while responding to a report of someone with a gun, the department said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of East Kenilworth around 2 a.m. and "encountered a person with a gun." The person was shot by the officers, but the department gave no details.

The person was taken to a hospital and died from their wounds.

The DuPage County public integrity unit was investigating.