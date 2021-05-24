Villa Park police shoot and kill person while responding to report of someone with a gun
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Villa Park police shot and killed a person early Monday while responding to a report of someone with a gun, the department said.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Kenilworth around 2 a.m. and "encountered a person with a gun." The person was shot by the officers, but the department gave no details.
The person was taken to a hospital and died from their wounds.
The DuPage County public integrity unit was investigating.