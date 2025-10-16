Villa Park woman charged with aggravated DUI after head-on crash injures 2: prosecutors

The Brief Two women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in Villa Park Wednesday evening, allegedly caused by a drunk driver who crossed into oncoming traffic. Karina Alonso, 37, faces aggravated DUI and hit-and-run charges after fleeing the scene on foot. Police say her BAC was 0.158 and found bottles of tequila in her car. DuPage County prosecutors and Villa Park police condemned the alleged actions, calling them reckless and preventable. Alonso remains in custody ahead of her Oct. 30 court date.



Two women were injured in a car crash involving a drunk driver in Villa Park on Wednesday, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Karina Alonso, 37, of Villa Park, has been charged with one count of aggravated DUI — her fourth violation — one count of failure to report an accident involving an injury, one count of driving with a suspended license — her fourth to ninth offense — and multiple petty driving offenses, including possession of open alcohol by a driver, prosecutors said.

Police said officers responded to a two-car crash near West Ridge Road and Westmore Avenue around 6:38 p.m. Wednesday. Alonso allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic on Westmore Avenue and struck another vehicle head-on.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alsono fled the scene on foot after the crash, according to police. She was arrested 10 minutes later one block away near James Street and Westmore Avenue.

When speaking with officers, Alonso allegedly was slurring her speech and smelled of alcohol. Police said her blood alcohol concentration was 0.158 shortly after the crash. Officers also reported finding two bottles of tequila inside her vehicle.

Karina Alonso

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that with a BAC of nearly double the legal limit, Ms. Alonso not only caused a crash that injured two women, but that she also attempted to flee the scene to avoid responsibility," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The type of behavior alleged in this case, that puts the motoring public at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Driving is a privilege, not a right and I urge everyone, if you have been drinking do not drive, use a ride-sharing service or call a friend for a ride. Do not make the mistake of believing you are alright to drive. You will be glad you did when you arrive safe at home and not in jail or worse."

"This incident involved innocent people being injured by a reckless and irresponsible individual who allegedly chose to operate a motor vehicle with complete disregard for the safety of others," Villa Park Chief of Police Todd Kubish said. "Thankfully, the injuries sustained were not serious; however, this situation should never have occurred."

What's next:

Alonso's next scheduled court date is Oct. 30. She will be held in jail until her court date.