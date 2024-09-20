Chicago man, 32, charged in violent Englewood robbery

A man was charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a woman Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Lenard McKinnis, 32, was charged with robbery and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies.

McKinnis was allegedly part of a group who beat up and robbed a 27-year-old woman in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to police. McKinnis was arrested later that evening in the Chatham neighborhood. In addition to the felonies, he was also charged with one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license.

McKinnis has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. No further information was provided.