Violent robberies reported in Rogers Park: police

Chicago police are warning Rogers Park residents about a pair of beatings and robberies that took place recently in the North Side neighborhood.

In both incidents, a group of five or six people approached someone on the street, beat them and stole their wallets and cellphones, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 3:15 p.m. June 21 in the 7000 block of North Ashland Avenue and about 10:55 p.m. June 28 in the 1200 block of West Arthur Avenue, police said.

The suspected robbers were males between 16 and 19 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.