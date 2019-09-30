Viral Video: Beverage cart goes crazy at O'Hare Airport

Video out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport is going viral on social media.

The video shows a drink-delivery vehicle going berserk right outside a plane. The video was taken by Doctor Kevin Klauer, who says he was waiting for a flight when the incident occurred.

In the video, the beverage vehicle spins around for a while until one worker comes up with a plan and crashes into it with another vehicle. That decision knocked drinks everywhere, but stopped the crazy cart from injuring anyone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 32 NEWS APP