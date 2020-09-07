Virginia city holding ‘reverse parade’ this year for Christmas
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Fredericksburg is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of the usual format, the Spotsylvania County city will host a “reverse parade,” with stationary floats and spectators who drive by, the Free Lance-Star reported Monday.
The set-up will be similar to a drive-through holiday lights display and will allow for spacing between parade entrants.
The theme is “Light up the Season," and registration for float entrants starts this week.
