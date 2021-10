The visitation for Chicago civil rights icon Timuel Black was held Thursday.

It was held at the AA Rayner and Sons Funeral Home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The visitation ran until 7 p.m.

Black's funeral will be held Friday.

Black died last week at the age of 102.

Black played a major role in education and politics in Chicago since he was a teenager.