Voodoo Doughnut opening new store in Chicago

A popular Portland-based donut chain will be opening a new location in Chicago.

Voodoo Doughnut announced Wednesday it will be opening its 21st store in the Fulton Market neighborhood. The new gourmet donut shop will be located at 945 W. Randolph St.

Voodoo Doughnut sells over 50 flavor options, including fan favorites such as the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia and The Cannolo. There also offer 25 vegan alternatives.

The company has not announced an official opening date but promised more details in the coming months.

"We're incredibly excited to become a part of Fulton Market's vibrant culinary landscape," Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement. "Our fans have spoken, and we listened. Chicago's rich food culture and diverse community make it an ideal location for our unique doughnut experience."