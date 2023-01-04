VP Harris to visit Chicago introducing grants for 4 South Side bridge projects

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago Wednesday to introduce a multi-million dollar project to rehabilitate four bridges on the South Side.

The $144 million grant will fund improvements to four bridges over the Calumet River, which lift an average of 5,000 times per year, providing continuous and safe access for marine traffic to and from the Illinois International Port and surrounding industry.

The investment is part of a $2.1 billion Large Bridge Grants program to make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital part of the community and economy. The grant program was made possible by the Administration's Infrastructure Law.

"Safe, modern bridges ensure that first responders can get to calls more quickly, shipments reach businesses on time, and drivers can get to where they need to go," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Large Bridge Grants under the Bridge Investment Program are available for bridges with total eligible project costs over $100 million.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Harris and other federal leaders at Crowley's Yacht Yard beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The President is visiting Brent Spence Bridge connecting Covington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio to kick off implementing the Infrastructure Law.