Waiter shot dead by angry customer over slow sandwich service

A waiter in France was shot dead Friday night by an impatient customer who was angry at having to wait too long for a sandwich.

It happened at a small restaurant in Noisy-le-Grand, a suburb located in eastern Paris, Fox News reports.

Witnesses told Agence France-Presse the gunman lost his tempers "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough,” and then fled the scene.

The waiter's coworkers called police after he was shot in the shoulder. The 28-year-old died at the scene.

Police told AFP, they have launched a murder investigation and the suspect remains at large.

Residents were shocked to learn what had happened at the restaurant which had only been open for three or four months.

"He was killed for a sandwich?" one asked in disbelief.

"It is sad," said a 29-year-old woman. "It's a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago."

Others noted the neighborhood has a high crime rate, including drugs, and public intoxication.

