'Wakanda Forever' cast honors Chadwick Boseman before new film hits theaters this weekend

The new "Black Panther" movie hits theaters this weekend. It's a high tension action movie, but it's also an emotional journey for the characters recovering from the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to become one of the biggest films of the year – but before it does, the cast gathered together in Washington D.C. to honor the Chadwick Boseman Foundation as they gear up to release the first "Black Panther" film without the late actor.

The actors spoke about Chadwick and how the film teaches viewers to keep fighting forward.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" features plenty of characters grieving over the death of King T’Challa, played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman – who died in 2020 after his battle with cancer.

In Washington D.C., as his "Black Panther" family walked the carpet, it was all about remembering the good times.

"I think the memory you have of that person, a lot of times, especially a person like Chadwick, is filled with a lot of joy," Winston Duke said. "One of the best ways to remember him is in joy and with joy. And that’s what we’re doing here tonight, we’re remembering him and honoring him – this movie does that from start to finish."

The stars of the new sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gathered together to premiere the film – but also honor the Chadwick Boseman Foundation – which, in its own way, keeps Boseman’s legacy alive forever.

"Chadwick was always learning. He was never tired of learning. And he brought everything he learned to his work. He studied humanity," Lupita Nyong’o said.

The new sequel to the original film – which earned nearly 1.4 billion dollars at the box office in 2018 – is a love letter to Boseman and also a reminder that we have to keep fighting, and we have keep moving on.

"We want to be here for his foundation. He was a big part of who we are, and we’re still on this journey together, even though he’s with us in spirit," Angela Bassett said. "But it’s a part of his legacy, it’s going to touch others just like his image on that screen made such an impact."

As the film prepares to become one of the year’s biggest hits, the cast is able to enjoy the moment, knowing this is exactly what their late co-star would have wanted.

Letitia Wright shared a life lesson that she learned from Chadwick that sticks with her.

"There’s no need to rush, he was just so wise. He never took up space in a room to make anyone else feel small, he was just considerate and really patient," Wright said. "That’s a lot of life lessons popped into one. And just allowing yourself to be present. There’s so much, I can’t just choose one."