Walgreens stabbing: Man critically wounded after confronting shoplifter in River North

A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night while trying to confront a suspected shoplifter at a Walgreens in the River North neighborhood.

The man, who is in his late 40s or early 50s, saw someone taking items off a shelf and concealing them around 10:38 p.m. at the store in the 600 block of North Clark Street when he verbally confronted him, police said.

The alleged shoplifter then pulled out a sharp object and began stabbing the victim multiple times in the legs, face and neck, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.