Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area.

The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.

While Plainfield and Homewood are regular stores, the Lincolnwood location was a pickup and delivery location only. It was one of the first special Walmart locations in the country.

Lincolnwood location: 6840 N. McCormick Blvd.

Homewood: 17550 South Halsted Street

Plainfield: 12690 S. Route 59

The Homewood location will shut down by March 10. The village says regarding the closure, they receive an email from Ahmed Young, who is Walmart's Director of Public and Government Affairs – Corporate Affairs.

Mr. Young was unable to provide a clear qualitative or quantitative reason for the abrupt closure, but shared that the store "did not meet Walmart’s financial expectations." The Walmart store has been one of Homewood’s largest revenue producing stores for years and services shoppers from various surrounding communities including Thornton, Glenwood, East Hazel Crest, Markham, Harvey, Hazel Crest South Holland and Flossmoor.

Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld said, "the Village was surprised by this news and will work with the property owner to fill the space as soon as possible."

The closings come as some businesses nationwide have been shutting down stores, such a Bed Bath & Beyond.