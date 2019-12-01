Walt Disney World announces when the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel will open

article

With the opening of 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' almost here, some are starting to wonder what's next for Star Wars in the world of Disney.

Well, Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday night that the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel will open in 2021.

Disney says that the hotel will place guests in a spaceship for their stay.

Walt Disney World said that the resort will offer two-night itinerary where all guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship.

"Unlike any typical cruise, though, you can become the heroes of your own Star Wars story in a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create," the Disney Parks blog said.

To check-in, visitors will arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal and enter a "Launch Pod" for transport into space.

"Through windows above, you'll see yourself leave the real world behind as you jump into hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon," the blog explained.

From here, guests will become part of a "multi-day story" that interacts with other passengers, members of the crew and familiar Star Wars characters. An excursion to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disney's Hollywood Studios is included in the itinerary. Other activities include training with a lightsaber, learning about the ship's systems, and exploring the ship to uncover hidden spaces.

"Choices you make during your adventure will help determine how your Star Wars story progresses," Disney said.

They also said that every window of the galactic hotel "has a view of the galaxy beyond, with ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place."

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open to the public on December 5.

