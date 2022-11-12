Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting

Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August.

Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road.

The suspect is a white or white-Hispanic man about 20-30 years old. He has a large tattoo on his lower right arm and serval other tattoos on both arms.

Contact Area 4 detectives or use the Anonymous Tip Line at www.CPDTIP.com to report any information about the man.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police say to never approach suspects.