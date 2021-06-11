Warning issued after cases of severe lake rash in Wauconda

Multiple cases of a severe body rash are being attributed to a lake in Wauconda.

Health officials say it's the parasitic condition known as "swimmer's itch".

According to the McHenry County Department of Health, "swimmer's itch," or cercarial dermatitis, is an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals.

These parasites are released from infected snails into the water. If the parasite comes into contact with a swimmer, it burrows into the skin causing an allergic reaction and rash."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The reported cases came from people who swam in Bangs Lake and Phil's Beach.

The first cases were reported on June 4th.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Herald, the McHenry County health department is monitoring Crystal Lake and issued a swimmer's advisory asking people experiencing any symptoms of the rash to contact the department directly.

