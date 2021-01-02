Warning: Robber luring victims via iPhone sales on Facebook Marketplace

Chicago police are warning residents of two armed robbers who lure their victims to the Near West Side after agreeing to an online iPhone sale.

In each incident, the robbers have their victims meet them in the 1300 block of West 15th Street after agreeing to buy or sell an iPhone 11 Pro on Facebook Marketplace, Chicago police said. When the victim gets there, the robbers pull out a gun and steal their property.

The three robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours between Dec. 7 and Dec. 27, police said.

Police described the suspects as two men in their early 20s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.