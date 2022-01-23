Warning to South Loop residents about robbers attacking people, shoving them to the ground

Chicago police are warning people in the South Loop about a robber whose M.O. is to knock the victims to the ground.

Police said that the robber "approaches the victim on the public way" and shoves them down while grabbing their cellphones.

The robber then jumps into a waiting car and takes off.

The robberies have happened at:

1300 block of S. Michigan Ave., Jan. 20 at 1:50 p.m.

1500 block of S. Michigan Ave., Jan. 21 at 12:40 p.m.

1200 block of S. Michigan Ave., Jan. 21 at 12:55 p.m.

