Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Washington Heights

A woman was fatally struck by a car Thursday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 25-year-old walked into the street around 11 p.m. and was hit by a Ford sedan that was traveling southbound in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

The woman was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash. CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.