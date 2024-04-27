Funeral and visitation to honor Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca planned for Sunday and Monday

The Chicago community will honor fallen Officer Luis Huesca with a visitation Sunday and a funeral service the following day.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) advised the community to expect street closures and traffic impacts on Monday for the procession.

On Sunday, April 21, Officer Huesca was shot and fatally wounded in Gage Park while he was returning home from his tour of duty with the Area 2 Priority Response Team.

The visitation was scheduled for Sunday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 W. 103rd St, in Oak Lawn.

Funeral services for Officer Huesca will be held on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. in St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Ave. There will be a private interment at Rosehill Cemetery afterward.

The family procession is scheduled to begin at Blake & Lamb Funeral Home and continues eastbound on 103rd St. to Western Ave, then northbound on Western Ave to St. Rita.

Parking restrictions will be in place along the processional route from the church service to the cemetery.

The procession route from St. Rita to Rosehill Cemetery includes:

Southbound Western to 79th

Eastbound 79th St. to the Dan Ryan Expressway

Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the Stevenson Expressway

Eastbound Stevenson Expressway to Northbound Lake Shore Drive

Northbound Lake Shore Drive to Westbound on Bryn Mawr

Westbound Bryn Mawr to Ravenswood Rosehill Cemetery

Any vehicles parked on Bryn Mawr between Ravenswood Avenue and Lakeshore Drive will be towed to the Foster Ave and Wilson Beach parking lot. Residents must avoid parking on North Ravenswood Avenue near Rosehill Cemetary until the procession has ended.