Suspect wanted in Chicago officer's murder identified, arrest warrant issued

Chicago police have identified a suspect wanted in the slaying of Officer Luis M. Huesca and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is still on the run and the warrant was issued Friday.

Hours earlier, Chicago police searched a Morgan Park home in connection with the deadly shooting.

Pictured is Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22. (Chicago Police Department)

Neighbors told us one person had been taken out of the home in handcuffs; however, Tate Jr. is still on the run. The arrested individual has not been identified.

The officer was fatally shot just before 3 a.m Sunday, April 21, in the 3100 block of West 56th Street while on his way home from work.

Police found Huesca outside of his family's home after being alerted of the shooting by ShotSpotter.

Huesca was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Tate Jr. is considered "armed and dangerous," according to CPD.

Anyone who spots Tate Jr. is urged not to approach him and call 911.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.