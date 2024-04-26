Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted in Chicago officer's murder identified, arrest warrant issued

By Cody King
Published  April 26, 2024 11:35pm CDT
An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr., who is suspected of killing Officer Luis Huesca last weekend. Tate is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Another person was taken into custody Friday night in connection to the murder.

CHICAGO - Chicago police have identified a suspect wanted in the slaying of Officer Luis M. Huesca and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is still on the run and the warrant was issued Friday.

Hours earlier, Chicago police searched a Morgan Park home in connection with the deadly shooting.

Pictured is Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22. (Chicago Police Department)

RELATED: Morgan Park home searched in connection with Officer Luis Huesca's murder

Neighbors told us one person had been taken out of the home in handcuffs; however, Tate Jr. is still on the run. The arrested individual has not been identified.

The officer was fatally shot just before 3 a.m Sunday, April 21, in the 3100 block of West 56th Street while on his way home from work. 

Police found Huesca outside of his family's home after being alerted of the shooting by ShotSpotter. 

Huesca was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. 

Tate Jr. is considered "armed and dangerous," according to CPD. 

Anyone who spots Tate Jr. is urged not to approach him and call 911. 

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available. 