Chicago man facing charges in 2 robberies in Austin, Logan Square

A Chicago man was arrested in connection to a robbery in Logan Square and another in Austin this week.

Rigoberto Estremera, 43, of Lawndale, was charged with two counts of robbery and two felonies connected to a stolen car found in his possession.

Police said Estremera was arrested at 11:37 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of N. Drake. He was accused of robbing a 25-year-old man earlier in the day in the 1500 block of N. Cicero Avenue in Austin.

He also allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2500 block of W. North Avenue in Logan Square on Wednesday.

Police said he implied that he was armed in both incidents. When Estremera was arrested, police found a car that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of W. Monroe.

Estremera was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.