Teen charged in Washington Park armed carjacking

A young man was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Washington Park Monday.

Jacob Vaughen, 18, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly took a vehicle from a 35-year-old man at gunpoint.

The incident occurred in the first block of East 59th Street around 3:30 a.m.

Vaughen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.