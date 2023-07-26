Teen charged in Washington Park armed carjacking
article
CHICAGO - A young man was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Washington Park Monday.
Jacob Vaughen, 18, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly took a vehicle from a 35-year-old man at gunpoint.
The incident occurred in the first block of East 59th Street around 3:30 a.m.
Vaughen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
No additional information is available at this time.