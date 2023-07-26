Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged in Washington Park armed carjacking

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Washington Park
Jacob Vaughen (CPD)

CHICAGO - A young man was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Washington Park Monday. 

Jacob Vaughen, 18, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly took a vehicle from a 35-year-old man at gunpoint. 

The incident occurred in the first block of East 59th Street around 3:30 a.m. 

Vaughen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday. 

No additional information is available at this time.  