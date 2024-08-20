Chicago officials, Secret Service give DNC public safety update after chaotic protest

City of Chicago officials, alongside the United States Secret Service, will hold a series of daily public safety briefings during the Democratic National Convention.

The convention began Monday and will continue through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Tuesday's briefing comes after a group of protesters tore down security fences near the United Center Monday afternoon.

Officials began installing additional fences at Washington Boulevard and Wood Street about two blocks from the convention. Crews added a second layer of fence and began installing a second story. Additional anchors and locks were added to secure the fence in place.

Shared below is the schedule for the public safety briefings and who will be in attendance:

Tuesday. August 20 - 11 a.m.

Larry Snelling, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jose Tirado, Executive Director, Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC)

Wednesday, August 21 - 11 a.m.

Larry Snelling, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jose Tirado, Executive Director, Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC)

Thursday. August 22 - 11 a.m.

Larry Snelling, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jose Tirado, Executive Director, Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC)

Chicago officials and federal law enforcement leaders have spent the last year putting together an extensive security plan for the duration of the DNC.

One of the main security challenges for the DNC is the tens of thousands of protesters that are set to gather around downtown Chicago, Union Park, and other areas not far from the United Center.