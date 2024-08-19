Chicago DNC protest: Video shows moment security fence breached outside United Center

Chicago protesters breached a security fence outside the United Center on Monday as thousands inside prepared for the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

City officials and federal law enforcement leaders have spent the last year crafting an extensive security plan for the duration of the DNC. One of the main challenges was expected to be the tens of thousands of protesters gathering around downtown Chicago, Union Park, and other areas near the United Center.

Protesters broke through a portion of the security fence on West Washington Boulevard. Chicago cops could be seen running to confront the demonstrators. There was a brief standoff between the police and protesters.

Officers donned riot gear as they faced off with the large crowd. At least four protesters were arrested, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling. A woman was seen being led away in handcuffs, while a man was carried away by several officers.

After about 20 minutes, tensions calmed down and police could be seen reconstructing the broken fence. All protesters were moved out of the secured area.

The following statement can be attributed to the DNC Joint Information Center:

"Demonstrators breached a portion of anti-scale fencing along the Democratic National Convention’s outer perimeter near the United Center on Aug. 19. Law enforcement personnel were immediately on-scene and contained the situation. At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees.

The National Special Security Event plan employs a multi-layered approach. Each NSSE plan is unique and includes multiple layers. One of these redundancies include the outer perimeter fence, which was erected to prevent entry into the inner perimeter.

The Chicago Police Department remains on-scene and is working to clear the area."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police officers arrest a protester after a breach in the security fence during a demonstration outside the venue of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) shared his thoughts after protesters broke through the security perimeter.

"We were briefed on the security at the convention multiple times by homeland security, CPD, FBI and so forth. This was what we were told was unscalable, unbreachable fencing. This isn't supposed to be happening."

One of the largest demonstrations on Monday was the Coalition to March on the DNC, which began with a rally at Union Park at noon before marching around 3 p.m. The coalition, made up of over 200 organizations, includes the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, and the Arab American Action Network.

The coalition is calling for:

The U.S. to end aid to Israel

Community control of police

Immigrant rights and legalization for all

Defense of LGBTQIA+ and reproductive rights

Money for jobs, schools, healthcare, housing, and the environment—not for war

The right to unionize and strike

As the Democratic National Convention began on Monday, many businesses across Chicago took extra precautions to protect their properties amid concerns that protests could escalate. On the Near West Side, residents witnessed the United Center surrounded by fencing, streets lined with trucks, and a heavy police presence.

The convention, which will run from Monday through Thursday at the United Center and McCormick Place, is expected to draw around 50,000 attendees, including delegates, guests, and 15,000 journalists. High-profile speakers include President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton, all of whom are expected to endorse Kamala Harris and her running mate.

