Chicago DNC 2024: Major protests planned for Day 1

The Democratic National Convention is putting Chicago in the spotlight and protesters are using the viability to their advantage.

One of the largest demonstrations expected this week is the Coalition to March on the DNC, which will begin outside the United Center with a rally at noon Monday before the march steps off around 2 p.m.

Ahead of that, The United States Palestinian Community Network will be hosting a demonstration at 9 a.m. in the same area near Union Park. The group will gather at 8 a.m.

Made up of over 200 organizations, the Coalition to March on the DNC includes the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and the Arab American Action Network.

The coalition is calling for:

The U.S. to end aid to Israel

Give the community control of police

Immigrant Rights and Legalization for All!

The defense of LGBTQIA+ and reproductive rights

Money for Jobs, School, Healthcare, Housing, and Environment, Not for War!

The right to unionize and strike

There has been a months-long battle in court over the route of the march, which activists claim is too short for the tens of thousands of participants they expect to participate.

The coalition challenged the City of Chicago's 1.1-mile march route, calling for it to be extended farther west and closer to the United Center with a total length of 2.3 miles.

Late Monday night, a federal judge sided with the City of Chicago, deciding not to intervene with the previously planned route.

Protesters gathered downtown Sunday to voice their demands on LGBTQ liberation, abortion rights, and Palestinian issues.

Monday's protests will be streamed live in this article.



